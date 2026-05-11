Nintendo Switch 2 price rise incoming - best Aussie bargains right now - Vooks

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Nintendo has announced that the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 will rise around the world, starting in Japan later this month and in other regions, including Australia and New Zealand, from September 1st, 2026. That’s still some time away (for now), and there’s plenty of sales periods between now and then to snag one before the price goes up.

The price of the standard console will rise from $699.95 AUD to $769.99 AUD. If that second price looks familiar, it’s because it’s currently what a Nintendo Switch 2 costs with Mario Kart World, Pokémon Legends Z-A (or soon Pokémon Pokopia) bundled in.

Mario Kart World bundles have been “out of print” for a while (although stock still exists for now), and Pokémon Legends Z-A bundles are also starting to become hard to find. On June 5th, when the Pokémon Pokopia bundle launches, they should be around for little while. After that, it’ll just be a standard Nintendo Switch 2 SKU with no game included for the same price.

If you’ve been waiting to buy a Nintendo Switch 2, the time to buy one is before September 1st — but we wouldn’t leave it that late.

If you want Mario Kart World (or either of the other two Pokémon games), buy the bundle, because a Nintendo Switch 2 plus Mario Kart World later could cost as much as $889.95 based on the new RRPs for both the console and the game (although a discerning Vooks reader would never pay RRP).

We’ll be using this article to keep track of all the local pricing for the Nintendo Switch 2 up until September 1st when the price goes up. Also to our New Zealand friends, you guys are getting absolutely smashed with your increase, buy one as soon as you can.

Good luck.

Amazon

Big W

EB Games

Gamesmen

Harvey Norman

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World – $766

Nintendo Switch 2 – $696

JB Hi-Fi

My Nintendo Store

Officeworks

Target