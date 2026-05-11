My Nintendo Store becomes Nintendo Store later this month - Vooks

In a move that seems a little out of left field, but given that is where Nintendo love to hit from, it makes sense. On May 27th the My Nintendo Store will be no more, as the name is changing to Nintendo Store, yes they are dropping the My.

That is it, that is the entire change. There will be no additions or subtractions to what the store is offering, just dropping one word from the title.

On 27th May, My Nintendo Store will change its name to Nintendo Store. There will be no changes to the content of the service.https://t.co/MOvD2CDpeq pic.twitter.com/8YqlP9BKbN — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) May 11, 2026

The change is also happening in other countries, meaning Australia is in with the cool kids for a change, though we are still lacking access to the Nintendo Store app.

The only sad part is we won’t be able to use MNS as the acronym any longer and sadly NS is taken by the Nintendo Switch. Have any thoughts on the new shorthand? Let us know on socials.