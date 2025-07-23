Aussie Pokémon Legends: Z-A Bargain Roundup and Preorder Guide

Advertisement

This is a big one, so strap yourself in. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is arriving on October 16th, and there’s not only a regular Nintendo Switch version, but also a Nintendo Switch 2 version—and even a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle. Not only that, but there are so many ways to buy the game, we’ve had to go a bit down the rabbit hole to explain it all.

See, because it’s a voucher game and there’s an upgrade available, you might be able to grab the digital version for even cheaper than physical. But by that same token, if you can find the Switch version at a good price, you could just buy the upgrade (and possibly use discounted credit too).

But there’s a spanner in the works—both EB Games and JB Hi-Fi have some really solid preorder bonuses, but they differ between the Switch and Switch 2 versions. JB’s deal with the complete set of pins is likely to go fast too. If you’re buying digital, you could wait for discounted credit, but if you’re after physical, we suspect those preorder bonuses won’t last forever.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is out on October 16th for both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. The Nintendo Switch 2 console + Pokémon Legends Z-A bundle is also out on this date.

For 25 years Vooks has been helping Aussies find the best Nintendo deals Please consider supporting us so that we can continue our work. Support on Patreon Buy Merch Learn More

Amazon.com.au

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – $78 – Link

– Link Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $99 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A Console Bundle – TBC

Big W

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – $79 – Link

– Link Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $99 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A Console Bundle – TBC

EB Games

Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A Console Bundle – $769.95 – Link Includes a download code for Pokémon Legends Z-A (Switch 2 version obviously) Get it for $569 when you trade in a Nintendo Switch console + 4 Switch games (Requires Level IV and Plus) Get if for $507 when you trade in a Nintendo Switch OLED Console + 4 Switch games (Requires Level IV and Plus)

– Link

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – $89.95 – Link Get it for $29 when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games Receive a Pokémon Legends Z-A Double Sided Poster with the Switch version

– Link

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $109.95 – Link Get it for $49 when you trade 2 selected Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X games Get one of three pins when you preorder the Switch 2 version of the game

– Link

There’s also a preorder bonus for an in-game item for both versions of the game.

eShop

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – $89.95 – Link

– Link Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $109.95 – Link

– Link Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch Edition Upgrade Pack – $20 – Link

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is a Nintendo Switch voucher game—at least the Switch version is. That means if you buy a voucher for $139.95, you’ll get the game for essentially $67 (since it’s an $89.95 title, that’s a solid saving). You can then buy the upgrade pack for the Nintendo Switch 2 version for $20, bringing the total to $87 for the digital Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 Edition.

You could also grab discounted Nintendo eShop credit (JB Hi-Fi has some deals ending today), but the game isn’t out until September—so credit may go on sale again, maybe even 15% off. You don’t need to preorder a digital game right away, do you?

Advertisement

The initial outlay is larger of course, but the other game you get on your voucher will also be $67 – and there’s going to be at least one more original Nintendo Switch game you’re likely to grab before they stop selling vouchers in 2026.

The Gamesmen

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – $78 – Link

– Link Pokémon Legends: Z-A – $109.95 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A Console Bundle – TBC

Harvey Norman

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – $78 – Link

– Link Pokémon Legends: Z-A – $109.95 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A Console Bundle – $769.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – $79 – Link The Nintendo Switch version has a bonus A5 notebook as a preorder bonus Get this game when you trade in 2 selected PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch games.

– Link

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $99 – Link Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has bonus Legends Z-A Pin set Get this game when you trade in 2 selected PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch games.

– Link

Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A Console Bundle – $769 – Link

Both Switch and Switch 2 have a scratchie for Healing Set DLC preoder bonus.

MightyApe

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – $79 – Link

– Link Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $99 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – $89.95 – Link

– Link Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $109.95 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A Console Bundle – $769.95 – Link

Officeworks

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – $78 – Link

– Link Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $109.95 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A Console Bundle – TBC

Target

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – $79 – Link

– Link Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $99 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A Console Bundle – TBC

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.