Nintendo Switch Game Voucher program to end in January 2026

Nintendo has announced that the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher program will end by January 30, 2026, with no more vouchers to be sold after that date. So far, the news applies to Japan and the US, but it’s assumed this will be a worldwide decision.

Until January 30, 2026, you’ll still be able to purchase vouchers, and Nintendo will continue to add eligible games to the program. Vouchers bought on the final day will remain valid for one year , expiring on January 30, 2027 (longer in Europe).

The Nintendo Switch Game Voucher program allows you to buy two Nintendo Switch (not Switch 2) games at a discounted bundle price. Depending on which titles you choose, you could save up to 25% compared to buying them separately.

The Nintendo Switch Game Voucher program was introduced two years into the life of the Nintendo Switch, so any similar program for the Switch 2 is likely still a while off—if we get a replacement at all. Nintendo also ended the Gold Points program earlier this year. Both programs were great ways to save money on the Nintendo eShop.