All the Switch & Switch 2 games discounted in the Find, Save, Play! eShop Sale - Vooks

It’s school holidays, and it’s Easter, and that means it’s time for another Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 eShop sale. This one is being dubbed the Find, Save, and Play! sale, and we’ll help you with the find bit as we’ve got all the games on sale here, sortable and filterable. There’s “up to 75% off”, and solely third-party offerings this time around.

The sale ends on April 12th, however some games have different end dates, or went on sale separately and aren’t officially part of this promotion.

Apologies, our sortable tables aren’t yet compatible with the new dark mode of the website.

Nintendo Switch 2 Games on sale

Nintendo Switch Games on sale