Aussie Bargain Roundup: Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - Vooks

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It’s almost here, the return of Tomodachi Life, and with it an interesting bargain guide because it’s not every day these days we do one for a Switch game, and that means it’s nice to see some cheaper prices again.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is also one of the last voucher games, with Rhythm Heaven Groove likely the only remaining one after this, so if you have one left, it might be the one to use it on.

Tomodachi Life has already been setting the internet ablaze with its lack of filter, and like the game, our filter is off in our preview of the game. But if you’d rather see for yourself, there’s a demo out now that can get you a head start.

Digital

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – $79.95 If you’re using your last Nintendo Switch Game Voucher, it’ll be $67.47



Physical

Amazon

Big W

EB Games

Gamesmen

Harvey Norman

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – $74

JB Hi-Fi

My Nintendo Store

Officeworks

Target