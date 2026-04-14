The Legend of Zelda movie has wrapped filming - Vooks

Move over The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, we’re talking about The Legend of Zelda live-action movie now. According to reports from CinemaCon 2026, Sony Pictures has announced that filming on the so-far unnamed movie has wrapped.

The movie is due on May 7th, 2027, so that gives the rest of the production about a year to make it all look and sound fantastic.

We’ve yet to get any sort of official update on the movie since the casting announcement last year, but maybe we will soon. Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason, and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.