The Legend of Zelda movie release date pushed back six weeks
The Legend of Zelda live-action movie has suffered a small delay, with its release now planned for six weeks later than originally scheduled. The film will now premiere on May 7, 2027, instead of March 26.
In a post on social media, The Legend of Zelda creator and executive producer of the film Shigeru Miyamoto shared a statement via Nintendo’s official accounts, saying it will take a little longer than expected.
Just remember: a delayed movie is eventually good, but a rushed movie is bad forever. Miyamoto never actually said that quote — but don’t let that get in the way of a good time.
