The Legend of Zelda movie release date pushed back six weeks

The Legend of Zelda live-action movie has suffered a small delay, with its release now planned for six weeks later than originally scheduled. The film will now premiere on May 7, 2027, instead of March 26.

In a post on social media, The Legend of Zelda creator and executive producer of the film Shigeru Miyamoto shared a statement via Nintendo’s official accounts, saying it will take a little longer than expected.

This is Miyamoto. For production reasons, we are changing the release date of the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda to May 7, 2027. It will be some weeks later than the release timing we originally announced, and we will take the extra time to make the film as good as it… — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) June 9, 2025

Just remember: a delayed movie is eventually good, but a rushed movie is bad forever. Miyamoto never actually said that quote — but don’t let that get in the way of a good time.