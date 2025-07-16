0

Link and Zelda have been cast in The Legend of Zelda movie

July 16, 2025
The Legend of Zelda movie is becoming more real, with the actors playing both Link and Zelda just announced by Shigeru Miyamoto. In a social media post, it was revealed that Link will be played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, while Zelda will be portrayed by Bo Bragason.

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is an English actor best known for his role in the Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor, as well as voicing Pinocchio in the recent Disney film. He is just 16 years old.

Bo Bragason, also an English actor, has appeared in a number of television series and is also only 20 years old.

The Legend of Zelda movie is a couple of years away with a release date set for 7 May 2027. It’s being directed by Wes Ball (Maze Runner trilogy, The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes).

