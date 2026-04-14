Animal Crossing turns 25, celebrates with an in-game item and Nintendo Music additions - Vooks

On this day, all the way back in 2001, the original Animal Crossing was released on the Nintendo 64 in Japan. To celebrate, there are a number of Animal Crossing happenings. The first is an update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which fixes a bunch of bugs and adds an in-game item.

Leaf object in game item

There’s also an update for Nintendo Music, as there is every Tuesday. Today, you guessed it, it’s Animal Crossing, and the additions even include tracks from Doubutsu no Mori e+ as well. There are over 150 tracks and five hours of music.

Here are the patch notes for version 3.0.2 of New Horizons:

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch:

General updates

A commemorative item for the 25th anniversary of the Animal Crossing series has been added. Please check the in-game mailbox to receive it.

Fixed an issue in hotel guest rooms where furniture placement or guest behavior could prevent exiting the room.

Fixed an issue where crafting multiple items at once using a DIY recipe requiring six types of materials could sometimes be completed even without sufficient materials.

Fixed an issue where a dung beetle appearing on a snowball could remain on-screen after the snowball disappeared.

Fixed an issue where items could pop out of a rock before the shovel made contact when hitting it. This issue was addressed in Ver. 3.0.1, but could still occur under certain conditions, so it has been fixed again.

Fixed an issue where bringing custom designs created by the player to a Slumber Island could prevent them from being displayed at Able Sisters or uploaded to the Custom Design Portal.

Fixed an issue where glowing spots on the island would not appear lit when viewing the island from the plane while returning from another island.

Fixed an issue where villagers who had promised to visit the player’s home could sometimes appear in unnatural locations inside the house.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.

Changes to DLC

The following issues related to the paid DLC “Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise” have been fixed.