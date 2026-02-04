Overwatch drops the 2, coming to Switch 2 later this year

Overnight, some big changes have been announced in the world of Overwatch. The game will soon be dropping the Overwatch 2 name and reverting back to simply being known as Overwatch. When the game wholesale replaced the original, many were upset at Overwatch seemingly disappearing, but now the story of the game will be told number-less.

The other big news is that a Nintendo Switch 2 version is in the works, and it’s expected to launch alongside season 2 of the game. There’s no firm date for that just yet.

Season 1, however, is starting on February 10th, 2026. There will be six seasons a year, and the story will evolve throughout the entire year.

Also coming to the game are 10 new heroes, two new core maps, new voice lines and more. The new heroes revealed so far are Domina, Emre, Mizuki, Anran, and Jetpack Cat. It’s exactly what you think it is — a cat riding on a jetpack.

For the full list of changes happening with the game, check out the Overwatch blog.