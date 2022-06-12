Overwatch 2 launches on October 4, coming to Switch
During this morning’s Xbox presentation the release date for Overwatch 2 was announced and it’s arriving on October 4th. More importantly it’ll also be out on Nintendo Switch day and date as well.
Overwatch 2, unlike the first game will have cross-platform play and cross-platform progression as well.
The game’s second newest hero was also revealed, an Australian called The Junker Queen”.
The Junker Queen is the second new hero revealed for Overwatch 2, and the franchise’s 34thhero overall, following Sojourn—a high-mobility and railgun-wielding former Overwatch captain with cybernetic capabilities. New and iconic international locations will also arrive in-game at launch, from the snowy New Queen Street in Toronto to the bustle of Midtown Manhattan. Overwatch 2 additionally introduces the new Push game mode, a symmetrical map type where teams battle to take control and advance a centrally-located robot deeper into enemy territory than the opposing team.