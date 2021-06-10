Crossplay finally coming to Overwatch “soon”
After the longest time, Blizzard is finally adding cross-play to Overwatch. That means “coming soon” players from all consoles and PC will play together in non-Competitive modes. Competitive will be split into console and PC pools – mouse and keyboard players are probably going to wipe the floor otherwise.
The Switch port of Overwatch will benefit significantly from this as it had the smallest userbase being released so late. The port itself is good, however finding a game outside of peak hours has been almost impossible.
Blizzard has a complete FAQ up for how this will work and how to link your Battle.net account to your Nintendo Account (if you haven’t done so already).
What's your reaction?
Awesome
100%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Comments