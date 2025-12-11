Nintendo Music’s Year in Review now available

Everyone’s doing one, and Nintendo Music is no exception. Nintendo has just added a Year in Review feature to the Nintendo Music app.

Available from the home screen of the app, you can see how long you’ve listened to Nintendo music, along with your most-played songs, albums, and playlists — you know the deal.

Nintendo continues to add a new game or games each Tuesday, with music from newer titles this year being released as a Special Release. Nintendo Music is available on iOS App Store and Google Play Store and is free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.