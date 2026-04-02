Nintendo rewarding GameChat users with Platinum Points, themed icons also available - Vooks

Its April now and that means the free period for the Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat feature is over. You’ll now need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to use it, and to encourage you to do so, Nintendo is offering My Nintendo Platinum Points.

If you use GameChat from now until April 22nd, you’ll receive 100 Platinum Points. They’re also offering GameChat-themed profile icon elements as something to spend them on. You could use these points for any profile picture elements, or even put them towards something from the My Nintendo Store rewards section.