Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness launches on Switch 2 next month - Vooks

The Pokémon Company just wrapped up its massive Pokémon Presents, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the franchise. Among the announcements was the long-awaited release window for Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness on the Nintendo Switch 2: GameCube Classics app — March 2026.

Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness was first announced to be coming to the service when the service itself was announced alongside the Switch 2. It’s a bit curious that this is the game we’re getting first, though. Pokémon Colosseum, the first game in Genius Sonority’s duology of Pokémon, was also announced alongside the Switch 2, and given it chronologically comes first – and XD makes references to it frequently – it’s a little weird to have the second game come first.

As weird as it is, at least we have a window. March is just a few days away, after all, and it could be released at any point. Hopefully we’ll get some kind of clarity on Colosseum in the coming days and weeks.

As with any GameCube game, you’ll need Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack to play it when it launches.