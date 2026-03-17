New Switch 2 update adds a big boost to handheld Switch games - Vooks

Nintendo has just released a new system update – version 2.0.0 – for the Nintendo Switch 2, and it brings with it a huge new feature for playing original Switch games: Handheld Mode Boost.

Handheld Mode Boost is a new feature that essentially lets you run Switch games in their docked profiles while playing those games handheld on Switch 2. This will mean most games will run at a higher resolution, and many games will have increased features, better performance, and greater fidelity in general, as they’ll be running at the higher settings that would previously have been exclusive to docked mode.

Nintendo says that some features may not work while this feature is enabled. Games that support touch controls, for example, likely won’t support touch input anymore, since docked mode naturally doesn’t support touch. Joy-Con 2 controllers attached to the console will also be treated as a Switch 2 Pro Controller, so there might be a few edge cases where certain features don’t work exactly as intended. Power draw may also be increased, as you’d expect running higher settings than previously. Thankfully, it’s something you can turn on or off at will in the settings, so if something isn’t working the way it should you can easily switch it off.

This is a huge boon to a large number of games, especially some of Nintendo’s own. All of the Xenoblade Chronicles games, for example, run at a much lower resolution in handheld mode than their docked profiles, so those will see a pretty substantial upgrade with Handheld Mode Boost turned on. Other games that ran at native resolution in both modes – and especially pixel-based games – will also see a clarity upgrade, since 720p doesn’t scale cleanly into the 1080p native screen featured on the Switch 2.

Regular Boosted

We’re still testing things out to see the limitations and improvements possible, but in the meantime you can read the full 22.0.0 system update patch notes below, courtesy of Nintendo:

Ver. 22.0.0 (Released March 16, 2026)