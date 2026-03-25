Nintendo Switch 2 game prices are changing beginning in May - Vooks

For years now, there has often been a price disparity between a game released on Nintendo Switch and that from other consoles, that we jokingly called it the Switch Tax. This was so publishers could cover the costs of the game card that the Switch console used and now Nintendo are getting in on this as well, sort of.

Beginning with Yoshi and the Mysterious Book in May, games published for Nintendo Switch 2 will see a price difference between the physical and the digital offerings, namely physical will cost more. This is the official statement from Nintendo America about the change.

Beginning in May 2026, and starting with preorders for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, new Nintendo published digital titles exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 will have an MSRP that is different from physical versions. Nintendo games offer the same experiences whether in packaged or digital format, and this change simply reflects the different costs associated with producing and distributing each format and offers players more choice in how they can buy and play Nintendo games. As always, retail partners set their own prices for physical and digital games, and pricing for each title may vary.

For us in Australia, at the time of publishing we have not been told what our price difference will be, but we expect that to change soon. For other regions, as you can see below, the USA, UK and Japan are all showing the price difference on their respective store pages for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

With this new split pricing structure, it does seem that Nintendo really want players to go the digital route on Nintendo Switch 2, given that Game Key Cards also exist.

Once we get official pricing from Nintendo Australia, it will determine how much more local players will need to pay in order to get the game physically over digitally, but personally, I think we are looking at a $20 difference.

But what about you? Does this impact how you are going to buy games?