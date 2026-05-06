Zing Pop Culture site folded into the EB Games Australia site - Vooks

There’s been a lot of movement around EB Games’ retail presence here in Australia, including its sub-brand Zing Pop Culture, and overnight there was another big move as well.

The Zing Pop Culture standalone website is no more, with the brand now sitting alongside the EB Games logo on the main domain, all merged into one. The two sites have been functionally the same for a while, so merging them is probably just to cut down on tech debt, but seeing Zing relegated to a landing page is still interesting.

All of the products that were available on the Zing website, are now on the EB Games website.

EB Games homepage as of May 6th, 2026.

The move mirrors what’s happening in retail, with EB Games and Zing stores either closing or reopening as combined stores. EB Games’ parent company, GameStop, has also been in the news this week because it wants to buy eBay. Good luck on that one.