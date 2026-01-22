Fresh Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 Edition details drop, three new amiibo on the way too

It’s Super Mario information overload today, with a release date for the Talking Flower toy and now a release date for Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park. But wait, there’s more. There are also three brand new amiibo launching on the same day.

The Switch 2 Edition of Super Mario Bros. Wonder adds Bellabel Park, a multiplayer-focused area of the game. This introduces Attracton Central, a new location featuring two large plazas. On the left is the Local Multiplayer Plaza, which includes 17 co-operative and competitive attractions to play through. It supports up to four players locally, either on the same console or via GameShare.

The Game Room Plaza supports local multiplayer or online play, though everyone must have their own system, and features games for up to 12 players. There are six attractions available there. Also within Bellabel Park is Camp Central, home to the Toad Brigade Training Camp. This is a new training mode set across courses from the main game. As you progress through the main game alongside these new training challenges, you’ll earn badges and rise through the ranks of the brigade. The Koopalings are also back. They’re hidden within remixed versions of levels from the main game as well.

Also added to the game are Rosalina and her Co-Star, Luma, as playable characters. Luma is only available when there are two or more players and acts much like they do in Super Mario Galaxy, floating around the courses and helping out. Luma can also be controlled using mouse controls. If you need even more help, Assist Mode is being added to the game, granting the same invincibility that Yoshi and Nabbit have, as well as providing a Propeller Flower if you fall.

Right at the end of the trailer there’s also a teaser for a new power-up, so it looks like there’ll be even more revealed before the game launches on March 26, 2026.

Also launching on that day are three new amiibo: Elephant Mario, Poplin & Prince Florian, and Captain Toad & Talking Flower. They are all regular sized amiibo and will retail here for $29.95AUD each. They’re up on the My Nintendo Store right now but expect them at other retailers shortly.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park will be available physically and digitally, and like previous Nintendo Switch 2 Editions from Nintendo have an upgrade pack.