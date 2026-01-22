Nintendo’s Talking Flower toy launches on March 12th, 2026

Nintendo has released a whole load of new information about the upcoming real-life Talking Flower toy. Announced last year, we knew that it would talk to us, but now we know it has more features than just that, thanks to a new trailer released today.

On its own, it will speak a couple of times an hour, but there’s also a button on the front that lets you make it talk whenever you like. So what does it talk about? It can say phrases based on the time of day, and it also has a built-in thermometer that lets it comment on the weather. There are also 11 different phrases in total.

So what will it set you back? The Talking Flower will be available from the My Nintendo Store and selected retailers here in Australia on March 12th, 2026, and will retail here in Australia for $49.95AUD.