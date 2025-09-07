Aussie Bargain Roundup: Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

We normally wouldn’t put together a bargain guide for a game that’s still months away, let alone one without a full release date. But this one feels like the kind of game that’ll get a single print run and then disappear. With bargains already popping up, it’s unlikely things will get much better before launch—assuming preorders are even still open by then.

At this moment, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection doesn’t have a digital release date, but it’s expected to arrive before the physical launch on December 12.

Anyway, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection features multiple versions of Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, Mortal Kombat 3, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. There’s also Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Mortal Kombat 4, and three Game Boy Advance games: Mortal Kombat Advance, Deadly Alliance, and Tournament Edition. We also have learned that both Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero and Mortal Kombat Special Forces are being added to the roster. That’s a lot of Mortal Kombat.

In addition to the standard version of the game, there’s also a Deluxe Edition that comes with an assortment of goodies, as you can see below. There was also a Kollector’s Edition through Limited Run Games, but it has since sold out.

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.