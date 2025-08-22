Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero, Special Forces also coming to Legacy Kollection

Two more games have been confirmed for the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, with both Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero and Mortal Kombat Special Forces added to the roster.

Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero was originally released in 1997, and Mortal Kombat Special Forces was released only on the PlayStation in 2000. The thing about both of these games is that they’re mostly regarded as terrible. However, they’re a part of Mortal Kombat history, so it’s good to see their inclusion—unsurprisingly, they’ve never been included in another collection in the past.

The Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 WaveNet arcade has also been revealed as part of the package. This online version of the game hasn’t been playable since 1997 and is the only arcade release to feature Noob Saibot as a playable character.

The collection already features multiple versions of Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, Mortal Kombat 3, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. There’s also Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Mortal Kombat 4, and three Game Boy Advance games: Mortal Kombat Advance, Deadly Alliance, and Tournament Edition.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection doesn’t have a digital release date, but a physical version is out in December. It’s also one of the few Switch 2 games which will include the game on the card.