Star Fox announced for Switch 2, out June 25th - Vooks

Fox McCloud starring in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie wasn’t just for fun then, Nintendo has announced a brand Star Fox game and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 very soon.
The game is called Star Fox and is a reimagining of Star Fox 64 with entirely new graphics, new cutscenes, and voice acting. The characters also all have an entirely new look with a more realistic animal style.
The game plays through the Star Fox 64 campaign, but there’s now a difficulty select as well as a challenge mode.
There’s also a battle mode which works both locally and online. With GameShare locally, up to four players can play with just one copy of the game. You can also search online for people to battle against.
New to the game is a co-op mode, where two players can play through the game together, with one controlling the Arwing’s movements and the other handling the shooting.
When you do play in GameChat too, you can adopt a member of the Star Fox team as your avatar. Using the camera, it’ll follow your face, mouth and even eyebrows, and make it talk as the character.
The game will release on June 25th, that’s just under two months away.
Star Fox is available to preorder now from the eShop for$84.95AUD, the retail version is $99.95AUD.
Where to Buy
Star Fox (2026)
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- A Modernised Adventure: Star Fox is based on Lylat Wars and features a complete visual overhaul that takes full advantage of the power and performance of Nintendo Switch 2. Explore diverse planets and the insides of a nebula within the Lylat System, from the vibrant world of Corneria to the desolate, polluted oceans of Zoness. There are also all-new cinematic cutscenes featuring fully voiced dialogue and never-before-seen mission briefings between stages, where you can learn even more about the characters and worlds that make up the Star Fox universe.
- Intense Space Combat: Hop into your Arwing, a high-performance aerospace fighter, and use laser blasts to take down opposing forces. You can also brake in mid-air to get enemies off your tail, deploy a boost for added thrust, do a somersault and pull off barrel rolls to defend against incoming fire.
- New and Returning Game Modes: Star Fox features a variety of different modes, including:
- Campaign Mode: Travel to a wide variety of planets, navigate through asteroid fields and engage in free-flying dogfights. Choose between Easy or Normal difficulty settings at the start and hone your skills to earn all the medals needed to unlock the Expert setting. The objectives you complete, foes you defeat and other actions you take can alter your route and what you do in each stage. Taking different routes can also affect the stages you encounter on your path through the system, so there’s always a reason to revisit each mission.
- Challenge Mode: Replay stages you’ve cleared and take on a variety of new objectives and challenges, some of which you won’t find in Campaign Mode. Challenges are available in either Normal or Expert difficulty settings.
- Battle Mode: Gather up your crew to compete in all-new 4-v-4 dogfights, with up to eight players divided between Team Star Fox and Team Star Wolf. This mode features three stages with different objectives: secure control of a designated zone on Corneria, collect energy crystals on Fichina, or retrieve cargo from space pirates in Sector Y. Join team battles online via private matches, or match with players from near and far. With GameShare, up to four players can take to the skies locally or online through GameChat. While GameShare online is only available for Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, local GameShare allows sharing of compatible games with both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch consoles.
- Additional Nintendo Switch 2 Features:
- Joy-Con 2 Mouse Controls: If you are playing the game solo in Campaign Mode and/or Challenge Mode, you can seamlessly swap between button and mouse controls with the Joy-Con 2 controller. The mouse control feature allows for more intuitive aiming, and if a friend joins in, either on the same system or through GameShare via GameChat, they can assume gunner duties while you focus on flying or vice versa.
- GameChat Character Avatars and AR accessories: Appear as Fox McCloud or any of his crew while chatting with friends using an interactive avatar that mirrors your expressions and movements in GameChat4. With the game’s AR accessories, you can also add a pair of Star Fox-like ears or a Falco-inspired beak that moves when you talk.
1 Comment
The graphics look nice, but I’m disappointed this is a remake instead of an entirely new game. You can already play the N64 game via Nintendo Switch online. All they had to do was keep the same control scheme but deliver entirely new levels and enemy patterns and literally everyone would’ve been happy.