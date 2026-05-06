Star Fox announced for Switch 2, out June 25th - Vooks

Fox McCloud starring in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie wasn’t just for fun then, Nintendo has announced a brand Star Fox game and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 very soon.

The game is called Star Fox and is a reimagining of Star Fox 64 with entirely new graphics, new cutscenes, and voice acting. The characters also all have an entirely new look with a more realistic animal style.

The game plays through the Star Fox 64 campaign, but there’s now a difficulty select as well as a challenge mode.

There’s also a battle mode which works both locally and online. With GameShare locally, up to four players can play with just one copy of the game. You can also search online for people to battle against.

New to the game is a co-op mode, where two players can play through the game together, with one controlling the Arwing’s movements and the other handling the shooting.

When you do play in GameChat too, you can adopt a member of the Star Fox team as your avatar. Using the camera, it’ll follow your face, mouth and even eyebrows, and make it talk as the character.

The game will release on June 25th, that’s just under two months away.

Star Fox is available to preorder now from the eShop for$84.95AUD, the retail version is $99.95AUD.

Where to Buy Star Fox (2026) EB Games $99.95 eShop $84.95 My Nintendo Store $99.95 These links may be affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Links and prices valid as of 7 May 2026.