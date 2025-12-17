Bargains

All the Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 deals in EB Games’ Boxing Day sale

Yes, it's not even Christmas yet.

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 18, 2025

It’s not even Christmas, but hey, bring on the Boxing Day deals already. After being available for Plus members earlier in the week, EB Games’ Boxing Day deals are now live for everyone. There are some good deals on games, but there are some really great deals on accessories too, including Micro SD Express cards.

We’re not sure when the sale ends, but given it’s not even Boxing Day yet, it should be around for a while.

Nintendo Switch 2

On SaleUsually% Off
Donkey Kong Bananza$98.00$109.9511%
Pokemon Legends: Z-A$88.00$109.9520%
Kirby Air Riders$88.00$109.9520%
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment$98.00$109.9511%
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con 2 Wheel Accessory 2-Pack$14.00$29.9553%
Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV$88.00$109.9520%
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera$30.00$69.9557%
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition$68.00$88.0023%
Street Fighter 6: Year 1-2 Fighters Edition$39.97$79.9550%
Hogwash Legacy$47.00$77.0039%
SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide$57.00$69.9519%
Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster$29.97$59.9550%
Assassin’s Creed Shadows$77.00$89.9514%
Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut$47.00$68.0031%
PowerA™ – Advantage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch™ 2$23.00$47.0051%
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO$88.00$109.9520%
Nintendo Switch 2 – Joy-Con 2 Strap Pair$9.00$19.9555%

Storage

On SaleUsually% Off
Atrix – Micro SD for Nintendo Switch 2 – 256GB$28.00$57.0051%
SanDisk 256GB MicroSD Express Nintendo Switch 2 Memory Card$47.00$79.9541%

Nintendo Switch

On Sale Usually% Off
Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2$68.00$89.9524%
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond$68.00$89.9524%
Atrix – Joy-Con Grip for Nintendo Switch 2 Twin Pack$9.00$24.9564%
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO$77.00$99.9523%
Mario & Luigi: Brothership$47.00$79.9541%
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door$47.00$79.9541%
Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny$36.00$57.0037%
Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury$36.00$49.9528%

amiibo

On SaleUsually% Off
Nintendo amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom) – Tulin$14.97$29.9550%
Nintendo amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom) – Sidon$14.97$29.9550%
Nintendo amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom) – Riju$14.97$29.9550%
Nintendo amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom) – Yunobo$14.97$29.9550%

Headsets

On SaleUsually % Off
4Gamers C6-100 Gaming Headset – Black and Orange$13.00$28.0054%
Logitech – G522 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset – White$148.00$198.0025%
Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless and Bluetooth Gaming Headset – Black$88.00$148.0041%
Astro A50 Wireless (Gen5) Gaming Headset – Black$398.00$498.0020%
SteelSeries – Arctis Nova 5X Gaming Headset$248.00$299.9517%
Astro A50 X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset + Base Station – Black$498.00$648.0023%
Razer Barracuda X Chroma Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset – Black$148.00$178.0017%
Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless and Bluetooth Gaming Headset – White$88.00$148.0041%
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) Headset – White$199.00$349.9543%
Astro A50 Wireless (Gen5) Gaming Headset – White$398.00$498.0020%
Razer Barracuda X Chroma Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset – White$128.00$178.0028%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – Lilac$199.00$299.9534%
Astro A50 X Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset + Base Station – White$498.00$648.0023%
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset – Blue$199.00$299.9534%
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1X Black Headset For Xbox$98.00$139.9530%
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless X Headset$458.00$734.9538%
Logitech G935 Wireless 7.1 Surround Lightsync Gaming Headset$249.00$399.9538%
Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – White$248.00$328.0024%
Razer Kraken V4 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset$448.00$649.9531%
Turtle Beach® Stealth™ Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Gaming Headset for PlayStation®$199.00$299.9734%
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Headset$458.00$734.9538%

