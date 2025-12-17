Bargains
All the Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 deals in EB Games’ Boxing Day sale
Yes, it's not even Christmas yet.
It’s not even Christmas, but hey, bring on the Boxing Day deals already. After being available for Plus members earlier in the week, EB Games’ Boxing Day deals are now live for everyone. There are some good deals on games, but there are some really great deals on accessories too, including Micro SD Express cards.
We’re not sure when the sale ends, but given it’s not even Boxing Day yet, it should be around for a while.
Nintendo Switch 2
|On Sale
|Usually
|% Off
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|$98.00
|$109.95
|11%
|Pokemon Legends: Z-A
|$88.00
|$109.95
|20%
|Kirby Air Riders
|$88.00
|$109.95
|20%
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
|$98.00
|$109.95
|11%
|Nintendo Switch Joy-Con 2 Wheel Accessory 2-Pack
|$14.00
|$29.95
|53%
|Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
|$88.00
|$109.95
|20%
|Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
|$30.00
|$69.95
|57%
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|$68.00
|$88.00
|23%
|Street Fighter 6: Year 1-2 Fighters Edition
|$39.97
|$79.95
|50%
|Hogwash Legacy
|$47.00
|$77.00
|39%
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide
|$57.00
|$69.95
|19%
|Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster
|$29.97
|$59.95
|50%
|Assassin’s Creed Shadows
|$77.00
|$89.95
|14%
|Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut
|$47.00
|$68.00
|31%
|PowerA™ – Advantage Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch™ 2
|$23.00
|$47.00
|51%
|Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
|$88.00
|$109.95
|20%
|Nintendo Switch 2 – Joy-Con 2 Strap Pair
|$9.00
|$19.95
|55%
Storage
|On Sale
|Usually
|% Off
|Atrix – Micro SD for Nintendo Switch 2 – 256GB
|$28.00
|$57.00
|51%
|SanDisk 256GB MicroSD Express Nintendo Switch 2 Memory Card
|$47.00
|$79.95
|41%
Nintendo Switch
|On Sale
|Usually
|% Off
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|$68.00
|$89.95
|24%
|Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
|$68.00
|$89.95
|24%
|Atrix – Joy-Con Grip for Nintendo Switch 2 Twin Pack
|$9.00
|$24.95
|64%
|Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
|$77.00
|$99.95
|23%
|Mario & Luigi: Brothership
|$47.00
|$79.95
|41%
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|$47.00
|$79.95
|41%
|Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny
|$36.00
|$57.00
|37%
|Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury
|$36.00
|$49.95
|28%
amiibo
|On Sale
|Usually
|% Off
|Nintendo amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom) – Tulin
|$14.97
|$29.95
|50%
|Nintendo amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom) – Sidon
|$14.97
|$29.95
|50%
|Nintendo amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom) – Riju
|$14.97
|$29.95
|50%
|Nintendo amiibo (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom) – Yunobo
|$14.97
|$29.95
|50%
Headsets
Hogwash Legacy lol, nice