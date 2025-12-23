All the Nintendo Switch Boxing Day Deals for 2025

This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Like the reheated meat you have left over from Christmas Day, Boxing Day has become a bit of a reheated Black Friday sale. The same sort of discounts, just a couple of weeks later. Not only that, but Boxing Day sales are on now, before Christmas, which means if there are any genuine discounts for the day, they’re few and far between.

But you know that. You’re just here for the cheap prices, and that’s what we’ve got. We’ll be adding prices from Boxing Day sales already on, and ones that happen on the day. It’ll interrupt the consumption of ham, but we’re here.

Amazon

Amazon last year really didn’t do a Boxing Day sale, instead just matched things from other stores – and since a lot of sales are already on, the prices are already active. We’ll highlight anything major that pops up but remember anything you buy from Amazon through our links, even things like fans and Crocs.

Big W

Another one we’re waiting on, and might not found out until actually Christmas Day. Like the old days.



EB Games

EB went pretty early with their sale, so early that we went and put it all into its own article last week.



eShop

Nintendo has kicked off its Holiday Sale on the eShop already, literally thousands of games are on sale. We’ve got our massive guide for that here, or included our own highlights below.

✚ Hollow Knight Silksong (Switch, Switch 2) – $23.60 (Usually $29.50, ends 31/12) – 20% off

✚ Hades II (Switch, Switch 2) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/01) – 25% off

✚ FAST Fusion (Shin’en Multimedia) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/01) – 30% off

✚ Two Point Museum (SEGA EUR) – $50.36 (Usually $62.95, ends 31/12) – 20% off

✚ Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM) – $5.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 31/12) – 85% off

✚ Hollow Knight (Team Cherry) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 31/12) – 50% off

✚ Portal: Companion Collection (Valve Corporation) – $6.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 31/12) – 75% off

✚ Moving Out (Team17) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/01) – 90% off

✚ MONSTER HUNTER RISE (CAPCOM) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 31/12) – 80% off

✚ Bluey: The Videogame (Outright Games) – $27.00 (Usually $60.00 ends 11/1) – 50% off

✚ Red Dead Redemption (Switch, Switch 2) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 15/01) – 50% off

✚ Plants vs Zombies Replanted (Switch, Switch 2) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 31/12) – 20% off

✚ Stray (Annapurna) – $29.69 (Usually $44.99, ends 2/1) – 34% off

✚ Street Fighter 6 (Capcom) – $31.47 (Usually $62.95, ends 31/12) – 50% off

✚ Hades (Supergiant Games) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/01) – 70% off

✚ Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $13.18 (Usually $39.95, ends 31/12) – 67% off

✚ Thank Goodness You’re Here! (Panic) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 3/1) – 40% off

✚ MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Capcom) – $34.97 (Usually $69.94, ends 31/12) – 50% off

✚ LEGO® Party (Fictions) – $44.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 11/01) – 25% off

✚ Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $28.21 (Usually $85.49, ends 31/12) – 67% off

✚ Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (SEGA) – $63.71 (Usually $84.95, ends 31/12) – 25% off

✚ Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink) – $40.20 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/12) – 33% off

✚ DRAGON QUEST® XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (SQUARE ENIX) – $27.47 (Usually $54.95, ends 31/12) – 50% off



Gamesmen

In 2024 had deals on Nintendo Switch games and Pokémon TCG product. Will update as soon as they’re listed.



JB Hi-Fi

JB calls its Boxing Day sales its “End of Year Madness” sale. For Nintendo stuff this year there’s no hardware yet, but lots of Switch games. Here’s what we’ve found so far.



Target

Target has a range of clothes and the likes already on clearance, there’s a couple of Switch controllers in there too but they’re no cheaper than anywhere else. We’ll keep an eye on Target as they’ve been on a roll this year, but we’re not expecting much for Boxing Day.