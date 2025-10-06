All the Nintendo deals in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale
Big mouthful of a sale.
Aside from a few standout pieces, Amazon’s big sales lately have been a bit hit and miss. Hopefully this time around we’ll get a few more hits and some good discounts on anything Nintendo, Pokémon, or adjacent stuff.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days runs from now until October 13th. We’re not expecting any new deals to pop up later — there are Lightning Deals, but the days of multi-day sales and needing to check every few hours are mostly gone. That’s good news, because it means what’s listed below will probably stay that way… unless it sells out. If you spot a price that seems off, it’s likely sold out and reverted to its regular price.
Nintendo Switch Games
- Bluey – $27.68 (was $42.46, -35%)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations – $32.60 (was $64.68, -50%)
- Barbie Project Friendship – $25.69 (was $47.40, -46%)
- SPYxANYA: Operation Memories – $34.09 (was $61.04, -44%)
- Sonic Mania – $26.01 (was $44.95, -42%)
- FAITH: The Unholy Trinity – $31.35 (was $54.14, -42%)
- Final Fantasy X X-2 HD Remaster – $29.00 (was $49.49, -41%)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – $25.79 (was $41.14, -37%)
- Lego 2K Drive (Cartridge version) – $28.56 (was $44.02, -35%)
- A Little To The Left (Extra Tidy Edition) – $30.23 (was $45.86, -34%)
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Arcade Classics – $28.22 (was $41.94, -33%)
- The Messenger – $31.91 (was $47.31, -33%)
- Harvest Moon: One World Complete – $42.38 (was $61.96, -32%)
- PUI PUI Let’s! Molcar Party! – $24.01 (was $35.57, -32%)
- The Thing: Remastered – $35.66 (was $51.74, -31%)
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town – $38.42 (was $54.95, -30%)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn – $35.75 (was $51.37, -30%)
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord – $39.40 (was $55.92, -30%)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic – $34.07 (was $47.83, -29%)
- Tetris Forever – $40.87 (was $57.41, -29%)
- Frogun Deluxe Edition – $31.06 (was $43.61, -29%)
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy – $42.73 (was $59.10, -28%)
- Taito Milestones 3 – $48.18 (was $66.99, -28%)
- Discounty – $43.28 (was $59.73, -28%)
- Date Everything! – $41.77 (was $57.41, -27%)
- The Oregon Trail – $47.95 (was $64.38, -26%)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition – $46.55 (was $63.04, -26%)
- Stray – $47.91 (was $64.00, -25%)
- Sonic Superstars – $47.55 (was $57.35, -25%)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe – $30.28 (was $40.39, -25%)
- Bakeru – $49.97 (was $66.99, -25%)
- Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana – $48.20 (was $64.65, -25%)
- Sniper Elite 4 – $35.36 (was $46.43, -24%)
- Silent Hope – Day 1 Edition – $47.12 (was $60.42, -22%)
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition – $42.00 (was $48.81, -14%)
- Dave The Diver (Anniversary Edition) – $48.20 (was $54.95, -12%)
- Sea of Stars – $39.45 (was $44.51, -11%)
Non-Nintendo Games
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5) – $27.76
- Unicorn Overlord (PS5) – $34.94
- Resident Evil 4 (PS5) – $29.71
- Resident Evil Village (PS5) – $30.36
- Persona 3 Reload (PS5) – $29.60
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster – $28.13
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (PS4) – $23.08
Nintendo Switch Accessories
- 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock – $73.76
- JSAUX Switch 2 Charging Grip for Nintendo Switch 2 – $21.24
- GameSir Nova 2 Lite – $47.20
- 8BitDo Ultimate 2C Bluetooth Controller (Blue) – $39.96
- 8Bitdo Ultimate 2C Wireless Controller (Mint) – $43.96
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Switch – $42.19
- PowerA Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – $35.34
LEGO
- LEGO Super Mario Game Boy – $80.72
- LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart – Mario & Standard Kart – $199.99 (Was $249)
- LEGO The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 – $349.99 (Was $449)
- LEGO Ideas Typewriter – $299.99 (Was $429)
- LEGO Bluey: Bluey’s Beach & Family Car Trip – $24.64 (Was $39.99)
- LEGO Bluey: Bluey’s Family House – $67.98 (Was $99.99)
- LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale – $399.99 (Was $499.99)
Non-Nintendo Deals
- Elgato 4K X – $279
- Alienware AW2725Q 26.7″ OLED Monitor – $952.99
- Bose QuietComfort SC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone – $249
- Samsung 990 PRO Heatsink Model, 2TB PS5 Operation Verified – $215.32
- Dell Alienware 34″ Curved Gaming Monitor, QHD – $498.83
- Philips Air Purifier 4200 Series – $340
- UGREEN 130W Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh – $93.45
- Crocs – $43.99
