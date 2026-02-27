The Pokémon TCG is getting its first simultaneous global release this year - Vooks

It’s the 30th anniversary of Pokémon, and that means a Pokémon Presents. Alongside the reveal of a new generation of Pokémon games, a release date for Pokémon Champions (and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, for some reason), and a bunch of events for mobile games, The Pokémon Company also announced a world first: a Pokémon TCG expansion that will launch across the globe on the same date.

We don’t know too much about the expansion just yet, but it’s likely to include some of the greatest hits from the last few decades of TCG product. The trailer doesn’t really give much away. The main draw, though, is that it’s launching simultaneously in “participating markets” — a big change from the usual, which sees sets released in Japan months before their eventual debut in English and other languages.

To further celebrate 30 years of Pokémon, Trainers can look forward to an exciting new Pokémon TCG expansion in 2026 — the first-ever to debut with a simultaneously coordinated global launch in participating markets, followed by additional product releases throughout the year.



More details about this celebratory expansion will be shared in the future. – Pokémon press release

What this means for the future of the TCG is anyone’s guess. Perhaps The Pokémon Company has found a way to launch product simultaneously going forward, or maybe this is just a once-off for the 30th anniversary. Either way, it’s nice that we don’t have to wait to get it… provided it doesn’t all get scooped up by scalpers the moment it goes live.

Maybe we can get simultaneous anime releases next?