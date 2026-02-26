Pokémon has officially turned 30 - Vooks

The clock has ticked over to February 27th in Japan, and officially, on paper, Pokémon is now 30 years old. There’s a lot happening for Pokémon’s big milestone. We’re getting Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen this week on the Switch eShop, there are events in Pokémon Go, and there’s more merchandise and product collaborations than even we can keep tabs on.

Pokémon Red and Blue wouldn’t make their way to Australia until almost two years later in 1998. Soon after that, everyone knew what a Pokémon was.

The big celebration, Pokémon Presents, is happening later tonight or early tomorrow morning in Australia. We’re probably going to see the next generation of Pokémon games and who knows what else, but if you’ve been playing Pokémon from the beginning, you just might not be able to stay up that late anymore.

While you wait for that, The Pokémon Company has released a small trailer showing some of the many logos that have been created for the anniversary. Every Pokémon has one, and Serebii has the full list.

Happy Birthday Pokémon.