Surprise: Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition drops onto Switch 2 today

Well, this is a nice surprise. Out of nowhere, Bethesda has dropped The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition onto the Nintendo Switch 2, and it’s a free upgrade if you already own the Anniversary Edition of the original Switch release. If you only have the base version of Skyrim, you can upgrade to the Anniversary Edition.

The Switch 2 version includes the base game and all three official expansions: Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn. It also features enhanced resolution, improved loading times, and optimised performance, although no specific figures or resolutions were provided. Joy-Con 2 mouse support and motion controls are supported. The same Legend of Zelda content from the original Switch release returns here as well. The game’s Creation Club content is also part of the package.

The Switch 2 version of the game will set you back $89.95 AUD for the full version if you haven’t bought anything already, and the upgrade is $30.00 AUD if you have the base Skyrim game already. If you have the Anniversary Edition already for the Switch, the upgrade is free. The eShop listing will change pricing depending on what you have.