Skyrim updated on Switch 2 with 60FPS mode

Bethesda has released an update for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Skyrim that brings the game to version 1.2 and, more importantly, adds a 60FPS mode.

Players can now choose between two modes: one that prefers visuals and locks the frame rate to 30FPS, and a new performance-focused option that allows the game to run at up to 60FPS. The new 60FPS mode also appears to further reduce some of the input lag issues players have reported.

Prioritise Visuals Prioritise Performance

Alongside the graphical changes, the update includes a range of additional bug fixes and general improvements to the port, as you would expect.

Skyrim Switch 2 Update 1.2 Notes

Features:

Added a 60 Hz mode under Display settings that allows players to toggle between “Prioritize Visuals” or “Prioritize Performance”.

In addition, frame rate has been locked at 30 Hz in “Prioritize Visuals” mode for smoother gameplay.

Crashes and Performance Fixes:

Fixed a crash that occurred when reading “The Crimson Dirks Vol. 4” book for the “Tilted Scales” quest in German.

Fixed an audio-related crash.

Fixed a crash, infinite load, and game freeze that sometimes occurred when rapidly selecting “Load” multiple times in the pause menu.

Fixed a crash that occurred when the “Transmute Ore” spell was repeatedly cast outside of the Haltered Stream Camp.

Improved FPS performance drops that occurred in the following locations:

during the Hide and Seek quest in Kynesgrove

during combat at Secunda’s Kiss

when discovering the “Drelas’ Cottage” location

when engaged in combat with a giant at the Talking Stone Camp.

Visuals Issues Fixes:

Viewing water planes from a distance or within menus caused them to shift up and down.

Distant aspen trees appeared with a blue tint.

Transitioning out of caves caused an outline of the entrance to linger during the fade-to-back loading screen.

User Interface Fixes:

Switching between mouse and controller mode while in dialogue or the Help menu, caused different options to be highlighted.

Switching between mouse and controller mode while in help menus or user hints, did not dynamically update callout prompts.

The “Ready/Sheathe” option was missing from the Joy-Con 2 Mouse Controls menu.

The “Delete” prompt remained grayed-out within the Load menu when swapping between mouse and controller mode.

Deleting a save in the Save/Load menus reset the highlighted selection to the top of the menu list.

While in mouse mode, the cursor remained stuck within a smaller section of the screen when changing between docked/undocked modes or interfacing with GameChat.

Controls Fixes:

The “Eagle Eye” Archery perk remained active after switching between mouse and controller mode.

Holding down the Right Joystick while reassigning a button caused that button to disappear from the Controls list.

The Joy-Con 2 controllers provided haptic feedback while in mouse mode.

Buttons became unresponsive when controls were remapped while moving the Joy-Con 2 controllers in mouse mode.

Rotating the map in mouse mode was slower and less smooth than in controller mode.

Audio Issue Fix:

Scrolling SFX continued to play while holding up or down on the Left Joystick or buttons at the top or bottom of the Save/Load menus.

Localization Fixes:

“Amiibo” appeared as plural in Spanish.

Miscellaneous: