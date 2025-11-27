Switch
Nintendo reveals what the Metroid Prime 4 amiibo actually do
Better late than never.
A week out from the release of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and a week after the actual amiibo were released, Nintendo have finally detailed exactly what each of the new Metroid Prime 4 amiibo will do in the game. There’s support for all other Metroid amiibo as well, but their effects are far less interesting.
Samus & VI-0-LA amiibo
- You will be able to change the colour of VI-0-LA
- Every time you touch the amiibo, you can change the total mileage of VI-0-LA
- Once per day, VI-0-LA’s boost energy recovery speed can be increased
Samus (Metroid Prime 4) amiibo
- You will be able to change the background music when riding VI-0-LA in Sol Valley
- One a day, you can activate a shield that prevents damage up to 99
- When the shield is activated, the life os Samus will also be restored to full
Sylux (Metroid Prime 4) amiibo
- After clearing the game, you will be able to see the full versions of the movies that are shown in fragments throughout the game. You can also see these with a 100% scan and item collection rating.
- Every time you tap the mailbox, you will hear a random voice line from Sylux.
So what about every other amiibo? Well tap any of them and you’ll hear a random game sound. Yep, that’s what they say.
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is out next week, find the cheapest copy of it for launch in our bargain guide.
