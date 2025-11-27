Nintendo reveals what the Metroid Prime 4 amiibo actually do

A week out from the release of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and a week after the actual amiibo were released, Nintendo have finally detailed exactly what each of the new Metroid Prime 4 amiibo will do in the game. There’s support for all other Metroid amiibo as well, but their effects are far less interesting.

Samus & VI-0-LA amiibo

You will be able to change the colour of VI-0-LA

Every time you touch the amiibo, you can change the total mileage of VI-0-LA

Once per day, VI-0-LA’s boost energy recovery speed can be increased

Samus (Metroid Prime 4) amiibo

You will be able to change the background music when riding VI-0-LA in Sol Valley

One a day, you can activate a shield that prevents damage up to 99

When the shield is activated, the life os Samus will also be restored to full

Sylux (Metroid Prime 4) amiibo

After clearing the game, you will be able to see the full versions of the movies that are shown in fragments throughout the game. You can also see these with a 100% scan and item collection rating.

Every time you tap the mailbox, you will hear a random voice line from Sylux.

So what about every other amiibo? Well tap any of them and you’ll hear a random game sound. Yep, that’s what they say.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is out next week, find the cheapest copy of it for launch in our bargain guide.