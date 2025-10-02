Aussie Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Bargain Roundup & Preorder Deals

Believe it or not, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is only a couple of months away, and the competition on pricing has already begun. There are no preorder bonuses just yet, but with a range of new amiibo releasing beforehand (and one on the same day as the game), that might not change.

So far, Target is leading the charge with a strong price on both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 versions, with Amazon already matching this as well. A reminder: this is also a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher title, though only for the Switch version. You’d still need to buy the upgrade separately to get the full effect on Switch 2.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond launches on December 4th, 2025 for both Nintendo Switch (RRP is $89.95) and Switch 2 (RRP is $109.95). Ahead of that, the Samus and Samus & VI-O-LA amiibo release on November 6th, with Sylux arriving on December 4th alongside the game.

Amazon.com.au

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – $75 – Link

– Link Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $89 – Link

– Link Samus amiibo – $29 – Link

– Link Samus & Vi-O-La amiibo – $44 – Link

– Link Sylux amiibo – $29.95 – Link

Big W

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – $79 – Link

– Link Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $99 – Link

– Link Samus amiibo – $29 – Link

– Link Samus & Vi-O-La amiibo – $44.95 – Link

– Link Sylux amiibo – $29.95 – Link

EB Games

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – $89.95 – Link

– Link Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $109.95 – Link

– Link Samus amiibo – $29.95 – Link

– Link Samus & Vi-O-La amiibo – $44.95 – Link

– Link Sylux amiibo – $29.95 – Link

eShop

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – $89.95 – Link

– Link Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $109.95 – Link

– Link Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack – $20 – Link

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is a Nintendo Switch voucher game—at least the Switch version is. That means if you buy a voucher for $139.95, you’ll get the game for essentially $67 (since it’s an $89.95 title, that’s a solid saving). You can then buy the upgrade pack for the Nintendo Switch 2 version for $20, bringing the total to $87 for the digital Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

The initial outlay is larger of course, but the other game you get on your voucher will also be $67 – and there’s going to be at least one more original Nintendo Switch game you’re likely to grab before they stop selling vouchers in 2026.

The Gamesmen

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – $84.95 – Link

– Link Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $99.95 – Link

– Link Samus amiibo – $29.95 – Link

– Link Samus & Vi-O-La amiibo – $44.95 – Link

– Link Sylux amiibo – $29.95 – Link

Harvey Norman

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – TBC

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – TBC

JB Hi-Fi

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – $79 – Link

– Link Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $99 – Link

– Link Samus amiibo – $29 – Link

– Link Samus & Vi-O-La amiibo – $44 – Link

– Link Sylux amiibo – $29 – Link

MightyApe

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – $89 – Link

– Link Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $99 – Link

My Nintendo Store

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – $89.95 – Link

– Link Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $109.95 – Link

– Link Samus amiibo – $29.95 – Link

– Link Samus & Vi-O-La amiibo – $44.95 – Link

– Link Sylux amiibo – $29.95 – Link

Officeworks

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – $89 – Link

– Link Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $109 – Link

Target

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – $75 – Link

– Link Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $89 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices we show.