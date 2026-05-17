Aussie Bargain Roundup: Star Fox (Switch 2) - Vooks

This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links, we may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you.

Believe it or not, there’s just over a month until we get our hands on Star Fox. Announced as a surprise, we’re not having to wait very long for that one. We’re also once again looking at a game with a cheaper digital price thanks to Nintendo’s new policy of offering lower digital prices. But because we’re in Australia, stores will likely have the physical version priced not too far above the digital one, lucky us.

Since there’s such a short lead time on this one, don’t expect any preorder trinkets, although maybe Nintendo will bless us with some My Nintendo rewards. Feels like it’s been a while.

Star Fox is due out on June 25th, 2026.

Digital

Physical

Amazon

Big W

Star Fox – TBC

EB Games

Gamesmen

JB Hi-Fi

My Nintendo Store

Officeworks

Target