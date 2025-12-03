Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Pin added to the My Nintendo Store rewards

Most new releases from Nintendo come with a themed My Nintendo reward to match, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is no different.

Today Nintendo has put up a Metroid Prime 4: Beyond pin featuring a Samus helmet design. It is red and gold and looks super classy. It is only 600 Platinum Points, plus delivery. You could also add the Christmas wrapping paper, which was added not too long ago, to double up.

Now the question is: order now, or wait for the Nintendo Switch Online calendar to go up too?

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is out this week for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, our review went up last night and we said “Beyond gives the world more Metroid Prime, for better and for worse, but there is still plenty here that makes the journey worthwhile.” Find the cheapest launch day copy using our bargain guide.