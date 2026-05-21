Starseeker launching in Early Access on the Switch 2 on June 11th - Vooks

System Era Softworks and Devolver Digital has announced that Starseeker, which is a brand new game set within the Astroneer universe will launch into early access on June 11. The game was announced almost a year ago.

The game is coming to Early Access, which basically means it’s unfinished and still needs work, but you can play and experience it as it is. Early Access as a concept hasn’t been seen on Nintendo platforms before.

The game is also launching on Early Access on the PC, PlayStation 6 and xbox. The game will cost $41.99 AUD.