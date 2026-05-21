Starseeker launching in Early Access on the Switch 2 on June 11th - Vooks

System Era Softworks and Devolver Digital has announced that Starseeker, which is a brand new game set within the Astroneer universe will launch into early access on June 11. The game was announced almost a year ago.
The game is coming to Early Access, which basically means it’s unfinished and still needs work, but you can play and experience it as it is. Early Access as a concept hasn’t been seen on Nintendo platforms before.
The game is also launching on Early Access on the PC, PlayStation 6 and xbox. The game will cost $41.99 AUD.
Join the crew of the ESS Starseeker and work together with friends or strangers to explore strange new worlds, complete planet-wide objectives, collect powerful tech, and tackle the perils of deep space, including ferocious alien creatures and other extraterrestrial hazards.
STARSEEKER is a co-op-focused experience that encourages cooperation, camaraderie, and companionship, but you can also go solo, completing objectives alone or finding new friends to join forces with on the station. Everything you do contributes to a common goal, and the more you play, the further you’ll get to explore.
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