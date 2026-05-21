A LEGO Donkey Kong set is on the way - Vooks

Nintendo has announced, completely out of the blue, that a new LEGO Donkey Kong set is on the way. It was revealed via the Nintendo Today app and social media. The teaser shows what appears to be a barrel from the original Donkey Kong arcade game, along with the phrase “rolling soon”.

This is not Donkey Kong’s first LEGO outing. He previously appeared in another LEGO Super Mario set, alongside Cranky, Diddy, Dixie and even Rambi. This, however, is a full 18+ set, so you know it’ll be expensive.

There’s no release date or official pricing yet and, unlike other LEGO sets which leak all the time, there was no whisper of this one. We’ll let you know more once we have it.