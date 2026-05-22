Competition: Four copies of Farming Simulator 26 on Switch to give away - Vooks

It’s hard to tell what’s a real Simulator game these days, but you can always turn to Farming Simulator, one of the granddaddies of the genre, to till your soil. Thanks to the fine folks at Five Star Games, we’ve got four copies of Farming Simulator 26 Nintendo Switch Edition to give away.

Tend to your farm in a chilled-out way, or take on the new farming challenges in this edition to show off your mad farming skills. There are also two new maps included in this version.

To enter this one, all you need to do is fill in the box below, and one of the copies could be yours!

Farming Simulator 26: Nintendo Switch Edition is available now, or you could just win a copy here.