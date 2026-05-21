Nintendo Download Updates (W20) Book It - Vooks

A nice healthy week of releases this week. We’ve got pretty great Yoshi of course, then there’s somehow Bubsy, and there are more Nintendo Switch 2 Editions this week as well. We’re also looking at, for Switch 2 owners, Coffee Talk Tokyo, FZ: Formation Z and R-Type Dimensions III. Tales of Arise too makes its debut, and we’ll have a review of that soon.

Switch owners get treated to Bubsy 4D and R-Type as well, and Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection is here this week too.

Anything for you this week?

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Nintendo Switch New Releases