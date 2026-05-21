Nintendo Download Updates (W20) Book It - Vooks

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Nintendo Download Updates (W20) Book It

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Nintendo Download Updates (W20) Book It

Yoshi, Bubsy, Coffee, Tales of Arise, R-Type, Rugrats and more.
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A nice healthy week of releases this week. We’ve got pretty great Yoshi of course, then there’s somehow Bubsy, and there are more Nintendo Switch 2 Editions this week as well. We’re also looking at, for Switch 2 owners, Coffee Talk TokyoFZ: Formation Z and R-Type Dimensions IIITales of Arise too makes its debut, and we’ll have a review of that soon.

Switch owners get treated to Bubsy 4D and R-Type as well, and Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection is here this week too.

Anything for you this week?

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Game TitleCurrentlyUsually
Arcade Archives 2 TAG TEAM WRESTLING$13.50
Bubsy 4D (Atari)$27.00$30.00
Chippy&Noppo – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (peakvox / O-TWO)$32.95
Coffee Talk Tokyo (Chorus Worldwide Games)$22.50
Console Archives Toujinmakyouden Hercules no eikou (HAMSTER)$10.50
Dark Auction – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (IzanagiGames)$1.50
Dream Town Island – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Kairosoft)$21.60$24.00
FZ: Formation Z (Clear River Games)$37.80$42.00
Psyvariar 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (RED ART GAMES)$0.00
R-Type Dimensions III (ININ Games)$52.50
Tales of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)$69.95
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Nintendo)$94.95

Nintendo Switch New Releases

Game TitleCurrentlyUsually
Arcade Archives 2 TAG TEAM WRESTLING$10.50
Escape Tsunami For Brainrots (RandomSpin Games)$5.40$9.00
Alexandria IV (Time Galleon)$19.50
Atomic Owl (eastasiasoft)$17.55$19.50
Backrooms (Puppet Combo)$15.00
Bag Fight (QubicGames)$0.00
Bubsy 4D (Atari)$27.00$30.00
Bubu Battle Royale (Dragon Path Games)$8.99
Cats and Seek : Tokyo (Silesia Games)$3.90$4.90
Chained Climb Together: Local Co-OP (DEZVOLT GAMES)$4.99$9.99
Chicken Climber (Ratalaika Games)$7.99
CoffeeFox: Kim Samwol (GaniTani)$21.90
Cosmic Mirage (Brainium Games)$10.50
Dice Goblins Clicker (Croix Apps)$10.50
Dino Evolution: Catch Dinosaurs and Raise Anime Primeval Boys (Red Fables)$17.96$44.90
Drive Thru Fast Food Simulator (Play Games)$14.99
EGGCONSOLE LAYDOCK 2 LAST ATTACK MSX2+ (D4 Enterprise)$9.00
Farming Simulator 26: Nintendo Switch™ Edition (GIANTS Software)$69.95
GooNECT√2 (Phoenixx)$23.96$29.95
Habitat Shapes: The Tropical Journey (Afil Games)$5.25$7.50
Hades Uprising (EpiXR Games)$3.99$7.99
Havenfall is for Lovers (Voltage)$43.95
Heroine Anthem Zero 2 : Scalescars Oath (Winking)$25.50
Isle Vacation (Downmeadowstreet)$6.99
King of Tokyo – Richard Garfield (Microids)$44.95
Lost Islands (Glitch Studio)$30.00
One Man Army (Eathrabaria)$7.77
Parkour Obby: Toxic Escape (Downmeadowstreet)$5.99
Pick & Place (REDDEER.GAMES)$4.49$12.00
Planet Romance Girls: Conquer the Zodiac Horoscope (Red Fables)$17.99$44.99
PLANET WOW Wildlife Adventure (TREVA)$22.50$30.00
Poko’s Arctic Quest (Bad Minions)$7.50
Psyvariar 3 (RED ART GAMES)$24.00$30.00
R-Type Dimensions III (ININ Games)$52.50
Rails of Dead: Zombie Survival Simulator (Individual)$9.99$19.99
Roadtrip Ruckus: RV Survival Crew (DubassGames)$9.00
Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection (Limited Run Games)$29.99
Rune Dice (Kwalee)$16.70$19.65
Sapphire Tempest (GazeGames Interactive)$7.49$14.99
Sheep in Love (IntuitiveComputers)$1.50$5.99
Solitaire Legends – Fables and Fairytales (EpiXR Games)$3.99$7.99
STARBITES (NIS America)$75.00
Syr and The Stars’ Revival (Emma Create)$12.60
Table Flip Simulator (PM Studios)$21.04
The Frog’s Adventure (Nerd Games)$1.50$7.50
The Last Ladybug (Clickteam)$4.50
Thornkin (Gametry)$4.50
Tiny Builders Coloring Book for Kids (McPeppergames)$13.50

Tags: Nintendo Download Updates

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