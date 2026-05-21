Nintendo Download Updates (W20) Book It - Vooks

A nice healthy week of releases this week. We’ve got pretty great Yoshi of course, then there’s somehow Bubsy, and there are more Nintendo Switch 2 Editions this week as well. We’re also looking at, for Switch 2 owners, Coffee Talk Tokyo, FZ: Formation Z and R-Type Dimensions III. Tales of Arise too makes its debut, and we’ll have a review of that soon.
Switch owners get treated to Bubsy 4D and R-Type as well, and Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection is here this week too.
Anything for you this week?
Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases
|Game Title
|Currently
|Usually
|Arcade Archives 2 TAG TEAM WRESTLING
|$13.50
|Bubsy 4D (Atari)
|$27.00
|$30.00
|Chippy&Noppo – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (peakvox / O-TWO)
|$32.95
|–
|Coffee Talk Tokyo (Chorus Worldwide Games)
|$22.50
|–
|Console Archives Toujinmakyouden Hercules no eikou (HAMSTER)
|$10.50
|Dark Auction – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (IzanagiGames)
|$1.50
|–
|Dream Town Island – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Kairosoft)
|$21.60
|$24.00
|FZ: Formation Z (Clear River Games)
|$37.80
|$42.00
|Psyvariar 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (RED ART GAMES)
|$0.00
|–
|R-Type Dimensions III (ININ Games)
|$52.50
|–
|Tales of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment)
|$69.95
|–
|Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Nintendo)
|$94.95
|–
Nintendo Switch New Releases
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