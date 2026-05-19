Suda51 and Swery’s Hotel Barcelona checking into Switch & Switch 2 soon - Vooks

Hotel Barcelona, a 2.5D action horror roguelite from everyone’s favourites, Suda51 and Swery, is making its way to the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

When the game does come to Nintendo’s consoles, they’re going all out with the base game, the Under New Management update, which overhauled the game, and the Late Check-Out DLC. The complete package. That being said, we don’t know when the game is coming, as there was no release date alongside the announcement.

We’ll let you know when we have a release date.