Suda51 and Swery’s Hotel Barcelona checking into Switch & Switch 2 soon - Vooks

Hotel Barcelona, a 2.5D action horror roguelite from everyone’s favourites, Suda51 and Swery, is making its way to the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.
When the game does come to Nintendo’s consoles, they’re going all out with the base game, the Under New Management update, which overhauled the game, and the Late Check-Out DLC. The complete package. That being said, we don’t know when the game is coming, as there was no release date alongside the announcement.
We’ll let you know when we have a release date.
Originally released for Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in September 2025, HOTEL BARCELONA is a collaborative horror project from Hidetaka “SWERY” Suehiro and Goichi “SUDA51” Suda, blending slasher cinema, surreal dream logic, roguelite progression, and stylish action combat into an unconventional horror experience.
In March 2026, the game was substantially reworked and relaunched through the major Under New Management update, which refined core gameplay systems, balance, progression, and presentation while further realizing the creators’ original vision for the title. Since the relaunch, player response has improved significantly, with recent Steam reviews trending strongly positive.
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