Nintendo Download Updates (W19) Whip it good - Vooks

Great week on the eShop this week. Of course, we’ve got the cracking Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. We reviewed it (and by “we”, I mean me), and yeah, it’s as good as they said it was. The Switch 2 port is just fantastic as well. It really makes you wonder how some other devs are struggling so much to get their stuff running at all. Cough Borderlands.

It’s not all just big-budget stuff either. A swarm of indie games joins the Switch 2 lineup this week as well, including Call of the Elder Gods (which has a demo on Switch 2 only), Outbound, Sektori, which is a solo-developed game, and Smalland: Survive the Wilds as well.

Yoshi next week, Star Fox not too long after that, it’s getting busy!

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Nintendo Switch New Releases

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