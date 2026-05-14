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Nintendo Download Updates (W19) Whip it good - Vooks

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Nintendo Download Updates (W19) Whip it good

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Nintendo Download Updates (W19) Whip it good

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Outbound, Sektori, Smalland and Call of the Elder Gods.
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Great week on the eShop this week. Of course, we’ve got the cracking Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. We reviewed it (and by “we”, I mean me), and yeah, it’s as good as they said it was. The Switch 2 port is just fantastic as well. It really makes you wonder how some other devs are struggling so much to get their stuff running at all. Cough Borderlands.

It’s not all just big-budget stuff either. A swarm of indie games joins the Switch 2 lineup this week as well, including Call of the Elder Gods (which has a demo on Switch 2 only), OutboundSektori, which is a solo-developed game, and Smalland: Survive the Wilds as well.

Yoshi next week, Star Fox not too long after that, it’s getting busy!

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

Game TitleCurrentlyUsually
Call of the Elder Gods (Kwalee)$29.20$36.50
Console Archives Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia (HAMSTER)$16.50
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™ (Bethesda)$104.95
Outbound (Silver Lining)$34.15$37.95
Sektori (Kimmo Factor)$22.50
Smalland: Survive the Wilds (Maximum Entertainment)$52.50

Nintendo Switch New Releases

Game TitleCurrentlyUsually
Aery – Calm Horizon (EpiXR Games)$10.00$20.00
Amazing Facts : World Proverbs True or False Quiz (TT)$10.87$14.50
Asphalt Paver (TrueMotion Interactive)$2.80$7.00
Black Jacket (Skystone Games)$23.25
Build a Flexible Brain! Shape Search (MASK)$2.81$3.75
Call of the Elder Gods (Kwalee)$29.20$36.50
Colorizing: Daylight (Andrei Ivashentsev)$4.49$10.50
Crafty Survivors (Flannel Bear Games)$17.75
CRAYON FARM ANIMALS (GaniTani)$8.25
Dead Patrol (Brainium Games)$7.50
EGGCONSOLE Meurtre d’un Clown PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise)$7.79
I Am Dog – Chaos Simulator (ASI GAMES TECHNOLOGIES)$6.99
K-POP Fandom Korean Quiz (MASK)$10.87$14.50
Little Helper Cafe: Sugar Cubes (Afil Games)$7.50
Logic Training IQ Quiz for Kids (MASK)$2.81$3.75
Lost Islands (Glitch Studio)$30.00
Menace from the Deep: Complete Edition (Feardemic)$26.99$29.99
Middle Evil: The Priest (Ratalaika Games)$9.00
NITRO GEN OMEGA (DESTINYbit)$39.95
Outbound (Silver Lining)$34.15$37.95
Pawbay (COMMANDO PANDA)$6.79$26.99
Perfect Tides: Station to Station (Clickpulp)$24.86$29.25
Raccoon Survival Simulator (RioverseGames)$4.49$14.99
Roots And Sprouts (TyGAMES)$1.50
Sky Meadow (Downmeadowstreet)$6.99
Skyforge Trails (Gametry)$4.50
Snack and Quack: Duckling Steps (Afil Games)$5.25$7.50
Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition (eastasiasoft)$20.25$22.50
Solo Shift! (SAT-BOX)$11.60$17.49
Surprising Laws Around the World True or False Quiz (TT)$10.87$14.50
Take It Seriously! Extreme Common Sense Challenge (TT)$10.87$14.50
The Real Academic Challenge High School Level (TT)$10.87$14.50
Trace Blackout: The Perfect Crime Mystery (TT)$10.87$14.50
Underling Uprising (Abylight)$17.80$20.95
XIII A final Game of Tarot (Bad Minions)$7.50
Yomi 2 (Sirlin Games)$29.25
Zombie Rollerz: The Last Ship (Zing Games)$18.36$22.95

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