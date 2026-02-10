My Nintendo Calendars finally added to the Aussie My Nintendo Store

Nintendo has finally added the fabled My Nintendo Store calendars to the, um, My Nintendo Store. Once again available in two flavours, these standee calendars will tell you what the date is, in style. There’s a regular calendar available to anyone featuring artwork from Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 games, and then there’s the Nintendo Switch Online member-exclusive one featuring artwork from retro games.

Both calendars cost 300 Platinum Points each, although seeing as it’s already February, maybe they should’ve knocked off a month’s worth of points.

Now if only those Animal Crossing Happy Rooms were back in stock.