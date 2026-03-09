Mario Kart World magnet sets added to My Nintendo Rewards - Vooks

It’s been a while, but magnets are back. Nintendo has added two new My Nintendo rewards to the My Nintendo Store, and they’re Mario Kart World themed magnets. Interestingly, there are also two sets of them: Grand Prix Magnet Set for everyone, and the Knockout Tour Magnet Set only for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers (much like the calendars). Both cost 400 Platinum Points to redeem.

It’s been a busy time for rewards lately. We got the My Nintendo calendars, there’s also a Pokémon Pokopia notebook featuring Ditto, and there was also a Virtual Boy poster added when that released as well.

Could we also get another Mario (non-Kart) themed reward later this week for Mario Day? Probably just after you order all of these.