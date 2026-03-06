New Mario drops on the My Nintendo Store for Mario Day - Vooks

web analytics
To celebrate Mario Day next week, Nintendo has put a range of new Mario-themed goods up on the My Nintendo Store; some of them are fresh from the Nintendo Tokyo store too.

There’s a range of Hanafuda-themed goods, including a couple of sets of tumblers, a shopping bag, and a shirt. There are also two new caps and some plushies as well. 

For the Hanafuda inspired items the shopping bag will set you back $41.50 AUD, but is very large and can be reversed, dropping the all overprint for a black design with a single sepia looking Mario. The t-shirt is $46.50 AUD and ranges from Small to 2XL and features the same print on the front as the bag does in that sepia look. The back of the shirt features a selection of the Hanafuda cards and explains about their designs.

For those looking for the drinkware, each set of two glasses will set you back $36 AUD and features Peach and Piranha Plant in the Cherry-Blossom set and Boo and Piranha Plant in the Moon set.

The non-Hanafude themed items include a Mario and Yoshi plush, which are both $199.99 AUD each, but they are 82cm tall. The hats are both $35 AUD each.

If you want to pick up any of them for yourself, you can find them all here.

Overnight, Nintendo also put a small selection of Mario games on sale on the Switch eShop, you can find the games on sale here.

