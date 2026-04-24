Nintendo Download Updates (W16) Really Long Name - Vooks

For the longest time, it’s always been Thursday nights when the eShop updates for us. But as the Switch, and now the Switch 2, have become more popular, things just release whenever they want, and the traditional “Thursday” update can sometimes happen early. Then again, sometimes you still get a whole whack of things uploaded on Thursdays, which completely changes your article. This is one of those weeks. There’s a lot here to go through, so hold on.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

These Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of games are going to be around for a while, so for now the new release lists are going to be clogged with these super long-named titles. It’s probably only something that bothers me, because it does mean some great things — Sayonara Wild Hearts, Dinkum and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes all get free upgrades this week (and if you haven’t bought them, they’re all on sale too).

Alien: Rogue Incursion dropped out of nowhere this week as well, and Vampire Crawlers will make your long week fly by.

Nintendo Switch New Releases

Kingdom’s Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster and Vampire Survivors also released on the ye-olde Switch this week as well, so you’re left out. There’s also Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch – Snoochie Boochies.

Anything we’ve missed this week worth a highlight? Let us know in the comments.