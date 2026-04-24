Nintendo Download Updates (W16) Really Long Name - Vooks

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Nintendo Download Updates (W16) Really Long Name

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Nintendo Download Updates (W16) Really Long Name

Alien: Rogue Incursion, Kingdom's Return, Vampire Crawlers, Jay and Silent Bob and Switch 2 Editions of Sayonara Wild Hearts, Dinkum, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
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For the longest time, it’s always been Thursday nights when the eShop updates for us. But as the Switch, and now the Switch 2, have become more popular, things just release whenever they want, and the traditional “Thursday” update can sometimes happen early. Then again, sometimes you still get a whole whack of things uploaded on Thursdays, which completely changes your article. This is one of those weeks. There’s a lot here to go through, so hold on.

Nintendo Switch 2 New Releases

These Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of games are going to be around for a while, so for now the new release lists are going to be clogged with these super long-named titles. It’s probably only something that bothers me, because it does mean some great things — Sayonara Wild HeartsDinkum and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes all get free upgrades this week (and if you haven’t bought them, they’re all on sale too).

Alien: Rogue Incursion dropped out of nowhere this week as well, and Vampire Crawlers will make your long week fly by.

Game TitleCurrentlyUsually
Sayonara Wild Hearts – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Annapurna Interactive)$8.99$17.99
Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition (Survios)$27.99
CARD&CASINO (D3PUBLISHER)$13.50$15.00
Console Archives NINJA GAIDEN III: THE ANCIENT SHIP OF DOOM (HAMSTER)$10.50
Dinkum – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack (KRAFTON)Free
Dinkum – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (KRAFTON)$24.00$30.00
Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok Beta Test (Cygames)Free
Kingdom’s Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Inti Creates)$17.54$19.49
Kingdom’s Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack (Inti Creates)Free
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Annapurna Interactive)$18.47$36.95
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Upgrade Pack (Annapurna Interactive)Free
Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors (poncle)$14.99

Nintendo Switch New Releases

Kingdom’s Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster and Vampire Survivors also released on the ye-olde Switch this week as well, so you’re left out. There’s also Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch – Snoochie Boochies.

Anything we’ve missed this week worth a highlight? Let us know in the comments.

Game TitleCurrentlyUsually
Alice in Wonder Underland AIWU (Regista)$20.64$25.80
AquaDream (Brainium Games)$7.50
AVILION forever – Retro JRPG (STUDIO FRONTIER)$10.43$11.99
BAD END: If you play, you’ll die? (YOX-Project)$8.85
Birthday Boy (Playstige Interactive)$5.25
Court of Darkness: Captivation’s Kiss (Voltage)$40.93
Cozy Snow Friends (GAME NACIONAL)$15.00
CRAYON SEA FRIENDS (GaniTani)$8.25
Crypt Carnage (Gametry)$3.00$6.00
Dark Light (Mirari)$25.50
Dragon Is Dead (PM Studios)$26.55$29.50
Drop Duchy – Complete Edition (The Arcade Crew)$22.41$34.49
EGGCONSOLE ADVENTURE OF RANDAR MSX2 (D4 Enterprise)$9.00
Emoji Battlefield – Summer Vacation (EpiXR Games)$3.99$7.99
Floor 9 (Dolores Ent.)$9.00
Food Truck Chef – Full Course Edition (Soedesco)$18.99
Foreign Sun (Brian Farina)$30.00
Frost Station (Downmeadowstreet)$5.99
Fruit Mountain Party (BeXide)$11.93$18.95
GAME The Strongest Job Is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)!~Dungeon and Mystery Girl~ (SUNSOFT)$31.49$34.99
GluMe (eastasiasoft)$6.00$7.50
Goat Out Of Hell: Lost Pets (Afil Games)$5.25$7.50
Guts ‘n Grunts Sr. (Cascadia Games)$5.25
Indoor Baseball (Snow Day Software)$19.35
Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch (Atari)$30.00
Joy Piano (GaniTani)$16.50
Kanjozoku Game: Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator REMASTER. (Console Lab Games)$14.99
KAZUMA KANEKO’S TSUKUYOMI (COLOPL)$37.50
Kingdom’s Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster (Inti Creates)$17.54$19.49
Kitchen Wars (Take IT Studio!)$6.75$7.50
MAID CARD GACHA : COLLECT, DISPLAY, COMPLETE (SHINISE GAMES)$8.00
Mech Robot: Battle Shooter Warrior (STG SOFTWARE SRL)$5.99$14.99
Medieval Market Simulator (GazeGames Interactive)$7.49$14.99
Monster Meals (Cyber Monkey Studios)$5.25$10.50
Monster Rush Survivors (Cube Games)$4.80$8.00
Nagi no Koi (ENTERGRAM)$25.99
Nationwide Academic Check Junior High Level (TT)$10.87$14.50
Nintendo (Unknown)$2.86$4.55
Our Metal Bowl (Intrugli Games)$15.00
Party Club (LUCID11 BILISIM YAZILIM)$8.00
Party Pool (Eathrabaria)$7.77
Planet of Lana II – Supporter Pack (Thunderful)$15.00
Poopy Time (NOSTRA GAMES)$2.79$6.99
Reptilian Rising (Numskull Games)$42.00
Rumbral (Pdpartid@games)$22.50
Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege (Lillymo Games)$16.50
Sky Escort (Wise Games)$14.85
Tamashika (EDGLRD)$26.95
The Way of the Tray (Smart Space Solutions)$13.50$18.00
There’s No Differences: Dragons (Error300 Games)$5.25$10.50
Throw Anything: Zombie Invaders (CFK)$14.85$16.50
Traysia (Ratalaika Games)$8.99
Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors (poncle)$14.99
Yandere Anime Boyfriend: A Day with Your Husbando Sim (Red Fables)$17.96$44.90
Yandere Anime Girlfriend: The Mean Waifu Sim (Red Fables)$17.96$44.90

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