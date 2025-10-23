Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition is coming to Switch 2 in 2026

As part of Bethesda’s Fallout Day celebrations, they have announced that Fallout 4 is getting an anniversary edition release on all platforms. While the non-Nintendo platforms are getting the game this November, Switch 2 players will need to wait until 2026.

Included in the release is the base game, six expansions and more than 150 pieces of Creation Club content, which are mods that have been created by players over the years. Each piece has been vetted by Bethesda for release in the game and include things like new colours for your Pip-Boy, new skins for your dog, and much more.

All we have now is the below teaser trailer, which shows more than that Indiana Jones teaser did, but barely. It is unknown if this release will have Creation Club added to it, like the others are, but we will find out in the coming months.