Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition on Switch 2 will add DLSS in a future update - Vooks

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition dropped on the Switch 2 this week, and despite a rough early showing, it’s actually turned out alright. The game supports multiple display modes, including a 30fps quality mode, as well as 40fps and 60fps performance modes, but there are trade-offs depending on which you select.

To help make things look a bit better, Bethesda has announced that the game will eventually be updated with DLSS support. There’s also the promise of further stability fixes, which should help it run even smoother. When this update will drop, we’re not sure, but it would be fantastic if they could also add mouse and gyro controls while they’re tinkering away with the game.

Look for our Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition review soon.