Amazon opens preorders for Nintendo Switch 2 at last

Advertisement

At long last, Amazon Australia has finally listed their Nintendo Switch 2 preorders—just as most people have locked in theirs elsewhere. However, if you haven’t and still need to pick up something for launch, they appear to have stock of almost everything and are matching the lowest prices on most items. Free launch day shipping is also available on most of these.

By clicking any of our Amazon links, even if you don’t end up buying the product in question and buy anything else you’ll help support Vooks.

Switch 2 Consoles

Switch 2 Launch Games

Switch 2 Post Launch Games

Switch 2 Accessories – First Party

Amazon also has a bunch of third party accessories for Switch 2, some of them are classic ALLCAPS made up products but there’s also a good range of Powerwave and Spigen accessories as well. There’s far too many to list in this story so check out our full accessories guide for the rest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.