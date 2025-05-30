Amazon opens preorders for Nintendo Switch 2 at last
At long last, Amazon Australia has finally listed their Nintendo Switch 2 preorders—just as most people have locked in theirs elsewhere. However, if you haven’t and still need to pick up something for launch, they appear to have stock of almost everything and are matching the lowest prices on most items. Free launch day shipping is also available on most of these.
By clicking any of our Amazon links, even if you don’t end up buying the product in question and buy anything else you’ll help support Vooks.
Switch 2 Consoles
Switch 2 Launch Games
- Mario Kart World – $109
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $99
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $99
- Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – $124
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition – $114
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII– $99.95
- HITMAN World of Assassination Signature Edition – $94
- Sonic X Shadow Generations – $89
- Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut – $79
- Street Fighter 6: Year 1-2 Fighters Edition – $74
- Split Fiction (code in a box) – $59
- Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster – $54
Switch 2 Post Launch Games
- Donkey Kong Bananza – $99
- Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $99
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star-Crossed World – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – $99
- RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – $84
Switch 2 Accessories – First Party
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Pair – Light Blue & Light Red – $139
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – $119
- SanDisk 256GB MicroSD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2 – $79
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Left – Light Blue – $79
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Right – Light Red – $79
- Nintendo Switch 2 Camera – $69
- Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip – $49
- Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector – $39
Amazon also has a bunch of third party accessories for Switch 2, some of them are classic ALLCAPS made up products but there’s also a good range of Powerwave and Spigen accessories as well. There’s far too many to list in this story so check out our full accessories guide for the rest.
As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.