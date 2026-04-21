Sanrio Party Land set to party on Switch 2, Switch - Vooks

There's more Sanrio on the way too.

Hello Kitty and friends are having a party. Sanrio Games has announced a new party game called Sanrio Party Land, and it’s coming to both Switch 2 and Switch.

Filled with Sanrio characters, you’ll play as your own avatar, which you create to take part in board and mini-games together. That’s about it for information on the game; it’s due out later this year.

📣 Official X Account & Website Open 📣



Welcome to the official #SanrioGames account ✨



Follow us for updates on our new games, events, and more! 🎮🎀



Our official website is also open now 🎉

Be sure to check it out 🎶



👇 Official Websitehttps://t.co/JExsO6yZ3r#Sanrio pic.twitter.com/bqjQW19EUq — Sanrio Games Official (@SanrioGames_GL) April 21, 2026

Sanrio Games, which didn’t exist before today, has also announced it will be releasing many new games over the next three years. Hello Kitty Island Adventure was a big hit on Switch, and it also received new DLC today.