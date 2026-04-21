Sanrio Party Land set to party on Switch 2, Switch - Vooks

Hello Kitty and friends are having a party. Sanrio Games has announced a new party game called Sanrio Party Land, and it’s coming to both Switch 2 and Switch.
Filled with Sanrio characters, you’ll play as your own avatar, which you create to take part in board and mini-games together. That’s about it for information on the game; it’s due out later this year.
Sanrio Games, which didn’t exist before today, has also announced it will be releasing many new games over the next three years. Hello Kitty Island Adventure was a big hit on Switch, and it also received new DLC today.
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