LEGO Game Boy set due this October
Overnight, Nintendo announced brand-new hardware: a LEGO Game Boy set scheduled for release in October 2025.
So far, that’s all we know. A 15-second trailer was released, offering a close-up view of some of the pieces, but it didn’t provide a full look at the set.
This Game Boy set follows the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System, which launched back in 2020—it feels like a lifetime ago!
Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO® form. Coming October 2025. pic.twitter.com/4NnMcpWk8g— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) January 9, 2025
