0

LEGO Game Boy set due this October

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 10, 2025
Advertisement

Overnight, Nintendo announced brand-new hardware: a LEGO Game Boy set scheduled for release in October 2025.

So far, that’s all we know. A 15-second trailer was released, offering a close-up view of some of the pieces, but it didn’t provide a full look at the set.

This Game Boy set follows the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System, which launched back in 2020—it feels like a lifetime ago!

What's your reaction?
Awesome
60%
Oh wow!
40%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
LEGO
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment